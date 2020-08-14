Photo credit: Instagram

Lena Dunham

On July 31, the Girls actress took to Instagram to open up about her story with coronavirus. She posted a swipe starting with a selfie of her wearing a mask followed by her story explaining her experience during the pandemic.

She captioned her post: My Covid Story.

In the 24-year-old director’s post, she wrote: “The fact is, the Coronavirus kills people. We know that. But it will also alter the bodies and lived experiences of so many who are infected, in ways they could never have predicted. In some odd sense, I feel blessed to have entered this experience as a “sick” person; otherwise I don’t know how I would have tolerated crossing that threshold from well to unwell. Lots of people are doing it gracefully right not. But worse than that, they’re doing it alone.”

The Golden Globe award winner continued to describe her painful symptoms of numbed hands, inability to sleep or wake up, loss of taste and smell, inability to breathe after simple tasks, random red rashes all over her body, pounding headaches, and more.

She wrapped up her story with a call to action message: “When you take the appropriate measures to protect yourself and your neighbors, you save them a world of pain. You save them a journey that nobody deserves to take, with a million outcomes we don’t yet understand, and a million people with varying resources and varying levels of support who are not ready for this tidal wave to take them. It is critical we are all sensible and compassionate at this time… because, there is truly no other choice.”