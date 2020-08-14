trending in NEWS
With over 20M cases of coronavirus all over the world, it is clear that A-list celebrities and ordinary people are all equally susceptible to COVID-19.
With the entertainment and sports industry shutting down and few things to do to occupy the mind, these stars have come forward to share their stories and experiences with the novel virus. From celebrities to athletes to royalty, these well-known names have all tested positive for the coronavirus during the pandemic.
Quiero contaros lo siguiente… pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0
— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on
View this post on Instagram
Hi. About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well - Stay well. BC
A post shared by Bryan Cranston (@bryancranston) on
View this post on Instagram
Mindset = WHY NOT? What’s yours?.............
A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on
View this post on Instagram
This photo was taken pre-pandemic. Today, we are Covid positive times 4. The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms). A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected. 🙏🏻❤️
A post shared by Shannon Storms Beador (@shannonbeador) on
View this post on Instagram
Hi friends... I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19. I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms. I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it. I believe it may have been because of that one time. People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now. Other persistent symptoms are (a month later) dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever. I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives. Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me during this scary time. Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do❤️
A post shared by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on
