With over 20M cases of coronavirus all over the world, it is clear that A-list celebrities and ordinary people are all equally susceptible to COVID-19.

With the entertainment and sports industry shutting down and few things to do to occupy the mind, these stars have come forward to share their stories and experiences with the novel virus. From celebrities to athletes to royalty, these well-known names have all tested positive for the coronavirus during the pandemic.

Alyssa Milano

The 47-year-old actress revealed Sunday, Aug. 9, the shocking side effects of coronavirus. After getting infected in April, Milano posted a video showing several strands of her hair coming out due to the side effects of the virus.
The Charmed actress posted a tweet on August 8 explaining she is what is called a “long hauler.”
She wrote: “Last night, I had real heaviness in my chest. I went to the ER just to make sure it wasn’t a blood clot. Thankfully, it wasn’t. This virus sucks. Please take it seriously.”
On August 5 the Who’s the Boss? actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram breathing through a nebulizer. She captioned it: "This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt."
She continued: “I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don't know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don't want anyone to feel the way I felt."

Ramona Singer

People Magazine reported on July 1 that The Real Housewives of New York City star and her daughter, Avery Singer, both tested positive for the virus.

Singer told the magazine, "I just wanted to stay in bed all day. I felt very tired, and I also had severe headaches."

The 63-year-old TV personality and her daughter were tested for the antibodies in May but the Bravo star revealed she wasn’t feeling well and had symptoms back in February but wasn’t tested at that time. She was previously diagnosed with Lyme Disease around the same time.

"We kept her quarantined in a separate part of the home because, not realizing I had already been sick, I was afraid my Lyme disease had weakened my immune system and I would be more vulnerable to catching an illness," said the media personality.

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

Hanks is one of the most well known faces of coronavirus and he and his wife, Rita Wilson, spoke honestly about their very different symptoms and recovery processes.
The Forrest Gump actor went public with his illness on March 11 via twitter. Fans followed closely as the Greyhound actor and Sleepless in Seattle actress recovered in Australia.
In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 64-year-old explained, “I’m not one who wakes up in the morning wondering if I’m going to see the end of the day or not,” he said. “I’m pretty calm about that.”
The Saving-Private-Ryan actor continued to disclose that their discomfort lasted two weeks and said: “My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did. I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn’t concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes.”
“That last bit is kinda like my natural state anyway,” he jokingly added.
The couple has thankfully recovered and even connected with Byran Cranston to talk about their symptoms and recovery while in Australia.
“When they came back, the four of us had dinner together and we looked at each other and said, 'I think we can do this because we all had it, we're all not infected anymore' and at the time we thought, 'Oh, we can't get it again,'” Cranston said. (

