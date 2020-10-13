Soccer legend Christiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the Portugal national team, the 35-year-old is “well, without symptoms, and in isolation.” The statement continued, “Following the positive test, the remaining players underwent new tests on Tuesday morning, and all produced a negative result and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon.”

Ronaldo will not compete in the upcoming game against Sweden on Wednesday, October 14, as well as Juventus’ upcoming matches, which include a Serie A clash with Crotone and a Champions League group game against Dynamo Kyiv, according to CNN.

The Portuguese all-star footballer played against world champions France on Sunday, and Ronaldo posted a picture with the Portugal squad the following day. He captioned the Twitter post: “United on and off the field!”

