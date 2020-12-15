Has something been going around behind the scenes at The Talk? Just days after it was announced that co-host Carrie Ann Inaba tested positive for COVID-19, the deadly virus has struck another member of the crew. Sharon Osbourne revealed she tested positive on Monday, December 14.

The 68-year-old shared the news of her diagnosis via Instagram. “I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” Osbourne wrote in a note posted to her grid. “After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus.

“Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

Naturally, those close to the TV talker rallied around her, sending prayers and messages of support.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery, Mrs. O, we love you,” The Talk’s official Instagram account responded, with new full-time Talk co-host Elaine Welteroth writing, “Oh no, Mrs. O! My heart goes out to you!! I pray you have a speedy recovery. We all love you!!!”

Aisha Tyler wrote, “Sending so much love Sharon,” while Nicole Scherzinger posted, “Praying for you and love you.” Rumer Willis added, “Sending you so much love and healing missus.”

The news of Osbourne testing positive comes just days after her Talk cohost Inaba contracted the virus.

The diagnosis was announced on the Thursday, December 1, episode of the show when Sheryl Underwood pointed out, “Carrie Ann is not here with us today.

“She found out this morning that she tested positive for COVID-19. Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we’re praying for a full recovery. And, out of an abundance of caution, Mrs. [Sharon] O will be doing the show from home today, even though she tested negative for the coronavirus.”

“I send all my love and prayers to Carrie Ann,” Osbourne said at the time.

As Osbourne noted, and as OK! previously reported, The Talk is on a scheduled hiatus and won’t resume production until January 4. Episodes airing this week were pre-taped.

The Talk is taped in Los Angeles, where 7,344 new cases of the virus reported on Monday, December 14, according to public health records available online.

The Talk is not the only show to be hit with the coronavirus; most recently, Ellen DeGeneres tested positive but is “feeling fine.” In November, The Kelly Clarkson Show was halted when several crew members tested positive, but Clarkson herself did not catch the coronavirus.