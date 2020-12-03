Popular daytime talk show The Talk has added two more cohosts to the table after Marie Osmond left the series a few months ago. On Tuesday, December 1, it was announced that Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth would be joining the panel in January, alongside Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Following the exciting news, both ladies took to Instagram to *talk* about their new gig. “OMG MOM I GOT THE JOB @thetalkcbs 💥 Sooo, I guess I’ll be seeing you guys in your homes on national freaking television EVERY DAY!! Not quite the announcement my mom was expecting but she’s thrilled (swipe to see what I mean😂),” Welteroth, 33, wrote.

“This is unequivocally, one hundred percent a God Thing and there is no other way to put it. Landed in LA less than a month ago for more life and got blessed with the kind of divine assignment I never saw coming!” she raved. “And yet, the minute I sat down next to these incredibly warm, dynamic women @sharonosbourne @sherylunderwood @carrieanninaba @therealeve who welcomed me in and let me learn from them, I knew there was something special brewing.”

For her part, Kloots, 38, wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL! Starting January 2021 I will be joining @thetalkcbs 😭❤️🎉 HOORAY FOR THE TALK!

“I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on The Talk I knew I was amongst a very special group of people. I look forward to starting on the new year with honest and thought provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter!” she added. “To end this year with this news, this special gift is unbelievable. My angel in heaven is certainly looking out for us.”

The Emmy-nominated series has seen lots of turnover in the past few years, so hopefully Kloots and Welteroth can keep ratings afloat.

