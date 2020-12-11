'The Talk' Co-Host Carrie Ann Inaba Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has 'A Bad Cough'

Oh no! The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba has tested positive for COVID-19.

The diagnosis was announced on the Thursday, December 1, episode of the show when Sheryl Underwood pointed out, “Carrie Ann is not here with us today.”

“She found out this morning that she tested positive for COVID-19. Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we’re praying for a full recovery. And, out of an abundance of caution, Mrs. O [Sharon Osbourne] will be doing the show from home today, even though she tested negative for the coronavirus.”

“I send all my love and prayers to Carrie Ann,” Osbourne said.

CARRIE ANN INABA SAYS SHE VOMITED AFTER JAMES VAN DER BEEK WAS ELIMINATED FROM ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’

Co-host Eve added that she is concerned but is “happy that everyone is OK. Carrie Ann is where she needs to be, and sending her so much good energy and so much good love.”

Inaba took to Instagram to give fans an update on how she is doing. “I just wanted to come and let you know that I just tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote. “I’m home, I’m following the guidelines. … I have a fever, bad cough and lots of aches and pains and I just wanted to remind you all to stay vigilant because I am following all the protocols and have so many strict protocols in place and even then I caught it.”

“So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season. Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance, and wash your hands. Take care everyone. And I’ll keep you updated on my journey.”

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE HAD CORONAVIRUS — STARS EXPLAIN THEIR EXPERIENCES WITH COVID-19

“Be extra, extra careful because you don’t want this,” she said in the video but told her fans not to worry about her.

Friends and fans sent well-wishes to Inaba in the comments section. “Get well soon, we love you,” The Talk’s Instagram account said.

“Ugh so sorry — sending you lots of love your way!! Feel better soon! Xoxo,” Chrishell Stause wrote.

“Hope you recover quickly! sending you lots of love and healing vibes!” Edyta Śliwińska said.

According to PEOPLE, the episode on Thursday was the last scheduled day of production for the year, and the show will be on hiatus until January 4.

All of Inaba’s close contacts have been informed, and the cast and crew are adhering to CDC safety guidelines. The next two weeks of The Talk have been pre-recorded.

JIMMY KIMMEL, SOPHIA BUSH AND MORE CELEBS REACT TO TRUMP‘S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

The Talk is not the only show to be hit with the coronavirus as Ellen DeGeneres tested positive but is “feeling fine.” In November, The Kelly Clarkson Show was halted when several crew members tested positive, but Clarkson herself did not catch the coronavirus.

Chicago Fire, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Family Karma also had to pause due to COVID-19 outbreaks on set. Films such as Batman and Jurassic World were also affected as it becomes increasingly difficult to film shows amid the ongoing pandemic.

We hope Inaba feels better soon!