It’s one experience looking at your old pictures and another experience when you look at it after having four nose jobs.

The 27-year-old model Wanessa Moura has revealed that she cannot recognize her older photos after undergoing four nose job surgeries amounting to over $19,700.

The reason behind the Brazillian model incurring such a bill on her nose was because she wanted to resemble Penélope Cruz, who happens to be her idol. And now, after four surgeries, she is “very proud” of what the results have shown her.

NEW AND IMPROVED! THE TOP 15 CELEBRITY PLASTIC SURGERIES GONE RIGHT

She said: “I’ve been told that I look like Penelope and I’m very proud of that.

“Her nose is perfect so I won’t rest until I can have the same one as hers.

“In this last surgery, I wanted to correct imperfections, the postoperative is difficult, but it is worth it.”

Her most recent — fourth — surgery on her nose made her say that she prefers her beauty more than she did eight years ago.

“I am still very vain about my nose. To give you an idea, I have already spent £6,000 on my nose alone,” she revealed, talking about her surgery expenses.

THE 11 MOST SHOCKING CELEBRITY PLASTIC SURGERY TRANSFORMATIONS OF ALL TIME

Moura has been a part of multiple fashion campaigns throughout her modeling career and has had photoshoots in different parts of the world. She was even featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar in Vietnam.

The model has been quite vocal about the importance of the surgeries and their impact on her modeling career.

The star, who has over 463k Instagram followers, said: “If I’m not happy with any part of my body, I want to get better and I will get better.

“It is more correct to speak the truth about your beauty than to sell something that is not natural.”