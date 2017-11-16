Kevin Spacey is once again being accused of sexual harassment.

In a report released by London’s Old Vic Theater on Thursday, the theater revealed it received 20 allegations of “a range of inappropriate behavior” against Kevin following their own internal investigation. The actor was artistic director of the theater from 2004 to 2015.

“This investigation concluded that there have been 20 personal allegations of incidents relating to The Old Vic ranging from 1995 to 2013, with the majority [all but two] falling before 2009,” the theater said.

The report additionally stated that the incidents ranged from behavior that made people feel uncomfortable to “sexually inappropriate” touching, all of which involving men.

“During his tenure, The Old Vic was in a unique position of having a Hollywood star at the helm around whom existed a cult of personality,” the theatre said in a statement. “The investigation found that his stardom and status at The Old Vic may have prevented people, and in particular junior staff or young actors, from feeling that they could speak up or raise a hand for help.”

The statement added: “This is clearly unacceptable and the Old Vic truly [apologizes] for not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely.”

Nick Clarry, the chairman of the Old Vic, also apologized to “all those people who felt unable to speak up at the time,” and promised to “foster a safe and supportive environment without prejudice, harassment or bullying of any sort, at any level” moving forward.

As OK! readers’ know, Old Vic’s report follows recent allegations of sexual harassment against the former House of Cards star.

Over 15 people, not including those who worked at Old Vic, have come forward in recent weeks accusing Kevin of behaving inappropriately toward them; some alleged victims even claimed the misconduct took place when they were minors.

Kevin has since been fired from his Netflix TV series House of Cards and dropped by his talent agency and publicist.

He is currently “seeking treatment” at an Arizona rehabilitation facility.