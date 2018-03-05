The biggest Oscar snub of the night didn’t go to an actor, producer, director or showbiz star. Instead, it seemed to go to E!’s Oscar Red Carpet Host, Ryan Seacrest, who was snubbed by all five “Best Actress” nominees on the 2018 Oscars red carpet.

Meryl Streep, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Frances McDormand, and Sally Hawkins all skipped the E! spot on Hollywood’s biggest night’s red carpet, on Sunday.

Ryan also switched things up this year, declining to walk the red carpet before he began his hosting duties — a first for the host who has walked the carpet since he began hosting the E! Oscar red carpet show years ago.

The red carpet snubs came nearly a week after Variety published an article in which Ryan’s former stylist, Suzie Hardy, accused him of sexual misconduct, which he vehemently denies.

While many seemed to pass the E! host on the Oscar red carpet, he did get support from a few stars, including his Live co-host, Kelly Ripa. Kelly, alongside her husband, Mark Consuelos, and even sent a word of encouragement to her co-star, telling Ryan, “You are doing such a great job!”

Other stars who spoke to Ryan on the carpet included: Andra Day, Taraji P. Henson, Whoopi Goldberg, Donald Sutherland, Allison Janney, Eliza Gonzalez, Christopher Plummer and Mary J. Blige.