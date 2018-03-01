Here For You
Stand By Your Man? Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Speaks Out Following Sexual Harassment Claims
Shayna Taylor vigorously defended him on her Instagram Wednesday.
Ryan Seacrest’s longtime girlfriend Shayna Taylor is standing by her man following the sexual harassment claims brought against him by his former hairstylist. She spoke out about the situation and her feelings for him on her Instagram account Wednesday. Click through for all the details.
