NEWS
Stand By Your Man? Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Speaks Out Following Sexual Harassment Claims

March 1, 2018 13:59PM

Shayna Taylor vigorously defended him on her Instagram Wednesday.

Ryan Seacrest’s longtime girlfriend Shayna Taylor is standing by her man following the sexual harassment claims brought against him by his former hairstylist. She spoke out about the situation and her feelings for him on her Instagram account Wednesday. Click through for all the details.

Variety published a story on Monday about Ryan's former hairstylist, Suzie Hardy, in which she alleged that he sexually harassed her for several years.
This new report has now caused issues with E!, as they are reportedly “freaking out” about him covering the Oscars on Sunday night and worry what some celebs will say to him about the claims.
One star, Jennifer Lawrence, has already said she might avoid Ryan on the red carpet, but because of other issues with E!, unrelated to the host's accusations. 
Shayna, however, is standing by her man and has emphatically defended him in an Instagram post that went live on Wednesday.  
"I love you so much Ryan,” she captioned a photo of the two of them. "You are the most respectful, well mannered, civil, gracious, loving, kind human being. I have known you for 6 years and every day you impress me with your kindness. Not only to me or your friends and family, but most importantly in your work environment. You have worked SO hard to be where you are and you deserve it.”
