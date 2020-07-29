50 Cent is apologizing for sharing insensitive memes about Megan Thee Stallion after she reportedly underwent surgery following an incident where she was shot in both feet.

The ‘In Da Club’ rapper (real name Curtis Jackson) took to Instagram to publicly ask for the 25-year-old’s forgiveness for mocking her injuries including sharing a meme showing her running away from a car, which her alleged assailant, Tory Lanez, was driving. The Grammy winner also posted a meme showing Lanez holding a gun.

“Damn I didn’t think this s–t was real. It sounded so crazy @theestallion I’m glad your feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology,” he captioned the social media post. “I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if I knew you was really hurt sorry.”

On July 12, Stallion (real name Megan Pete) was shot in the feet and fellow rapper Lanez was arrested and later charged with carrying a concealed weapon. According to TMZ, the ‘Savage’ singer was attempting to get out of the SUV she was in with Lanez when he opened fire inside the vehicle. Footage shows the police ordering Stallion and Lanez to leave the vehicle and put their hands in the air as her feet leave bloody prints on the sidewalk.

The hip-hop star spoke out about her injuries via social media calling her surgery “super scary” and “the worst experience of my life” but said she was blessed that the bullets didn’t hit any major bones or tendons.

Stallion then called out those who mocked her trauma, saying “’It’s not funny. It’s nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y’all to go and make up fake stories about.”

She also denied getting physical with anyone.

“I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do s–t.”

Stallion hit back at rumors that she was “protecting” people by not speaking up sooner.

“I wasn’t protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak,” she said. “That’s not no s–t you just immediately get on the internet and start talking about and that’s a lot of y’all muthaf—-n problem. Y’all take y’all whole life to Instagram and Twitter and make it a f—-n’ diary and that’s not, that’s not me. So, f–k y’all and them fake a-s blogs and y’all fake a-s sources and my fake a-s friends.”

The teary-eyed rapper seems extra distraught as she explained to fans how she was too trusting of “fake friends” after having lost her mom and dad.

‘I’m so nice. Imagine being 25 and you don’t have both of your parents,’ she told fans. “My mama was my best friend and I’m still really not over that. So, you kinda try to fill your space with a bunch of people that you think making you happy. Like, it’s a lot. Thank God for the people around me that are actually here for me and are actually my friends and don’t want s–t from me, would never turn on me for any amount of money, no amount of clout. That wouldn’t make up stories about me to save face.”