Last week, Jessica Alba had some pretty sad things to say about the treatment she got during her 1998 guest appearance on hit show Beverly Hills, 90210 — and stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are surprised by her accusations, to say the least.

Specifically responding to Alba’s claim that she was not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members, Garth noted, “I had all the scenes with her. If anybody didn’t want to have their eyes looked into, it would’ve been me.

“From the vague memories I have of working with her, I only remember her being super talented. She was very young, and she was really sweet,“ she added.

Spelling was equally taken aback, saying she was ”mortified” by the allegations. She interjected a somewhat offhand plug for Alba’s Honest Company, which sells beauty and health products: ”I wipe my child’s ass with her baby wipes every single day. I’m so upset right now.”

At any rate, ”We were so nice,” Spelling insists. ”[Was there] some cool memo that was, like, going around from the producers or the ADs and we didn’t even know?”

Both actresses made their statements via a trailer for their upcoming podcast, 9021OMG.

Alba’s criticism of the show’s cast came about via an interview on web series Hot Ones October 1. “I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them,” she claimed. “It was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.’”

Alba appeared as a pregnant teen named Leanne for two episodes of Season 8 of the popular series. The show recently celebrated its 30th anniversary of its debut, with Spelling and other cast members sharing fond memories via social media of their years on set together.