Last week, Jessica Alba had some pretty sad things to say about the treatment she got during her 1998 guest appearance on hit show Beverly Hills, 90210 — and stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are surprised by her accusations, to say the least.
Specifically responding to Alba’s claim that she was not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members, Garth noted, “I had all the scenes with her. If anybody didn’t want to have their eyes looked into, it would’ve been me.
“From the vague memories I have of working with her, I only remember her being super talented. She was very young, and she was really sweet,“ she added.
Spelling was equally taken aback, saying she was ”mortified” by the allegations. She interjected a somewhat offhand plug for Alba’s Honest Company, which sells beauty and health products: ”I wipe my child’s ass with her baby wipes every single day. I’m so upset right now.”
At any rate, ”We were so nice,” Spelling insists. ”[Was there] some cool memo that was, like, going around from the producers or the ADs and we didn’t even know?”
Both actresses made their statements via a trailer for their upcoming podcast, 9021OMG.
Alba’s criticism of the show’s cast came about via an interview on web series Hot Ones October 1. “I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them,” she claimed. “It was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.’”
CHEERS… to 30 years since the premiere of Beverly Hills, 90210. – I love my 90210 sisters and brothers that became family to me. I will love you all forever! – And, I love the fans that truly made this show a piece of television history. You grew up with us. You believed in us. You supported us. You loved us. You cheered us on. Your hearts broke when our hearts broke. You believed in our fashion choices. You believed in our friendships. You believed whole heartedly in Brandon, Brenda, Kelly, Dylan, Steve, Andrea, David, and Donna. And, every other character that graced our zip code. – Our fans, this day is truly dedicated to all of you who lived thru our experiences by watching us. You mean the world to us! We are eternally grateful to our fans who have truly become friends to us. We celebrate you today and everyday! Xoxo #beverlyhills90210 #90210 #30yearstogether #90210forever
Alba appeared as a pregnant teen named Leanne for two episodes of Season 8 of the popular series. The show recently celebrated its 30th anniversary of its debut, with Spelling and other cast members sharing fond memories via social media of their years on set together.
