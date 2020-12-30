No turning back! Adam Levine has washed his hands with The Voice and will not be returning.

Levine hosted a Q&A session with his fans on his Instagram Stories on Monday, December 28, and was flooded with questions about talent show.

“No thank you?” Levine said when one fan asked him to “Come back to The Voice?”

Levine also made some cheeky comments about cohost Blake Shelton during the Q&A. When asked if he missed Shelton, Levine jokingly responded with “Blake who?” and then said “Who is this Blake you speak of?” when asked which is Shelton’s albums was his favorite. “Do you think Blake also being [named] the sexiest man alive was a People downgrade?” another fan asked Levine who replied with a red 100 percent emoji.

Levine joined The Voice for its first season in 2011 and remained for 16 seasons. He left the show in 2019 after none of his team members made it to the semifinals and never looked back — although The Voice has since changed the rules to avoid a repeat.

“[The Voice] went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever,” Levine wrote on Instagram after his departure.

“Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is [a] shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go.”

“There’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING… What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much,” he told the show’s fans.

While season 16 was awkward for the Maroon 5 frontman, Levine largely due to the workload but admitted that he did miss it.

“I was constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that — but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever. Now, I’m a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little,” he told Ellen Degeneres.

A source also told Entertainment Tonight at the time that Levine was “burnt out” from The Voice.

Levine was replaced by Gwen Stefani who is now engaged to Shelton after they met on the show so perhaps Levine leaving was for the best, and Shelton joked that “He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding,”