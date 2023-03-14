Adam Levine Pokes Fun At Blake Shelton Finally Leaving 'The Voice' After 12 Years: 'It's About Time!'

"When I came on as a coach on this show, I mean, everything in my life was turned upside down. And in a good way, you know? This has been incredible, but it's time, you know. It's time for what's next. A little bit of nothing would be nice," the "God Gave Me You" singer admitted, while noting how much the show has "changed his life."

"I met my wife on this show," he reminded viewers during a guest appearance on Today on Monday, February 27, exactly one week before Shelton's final season began on Monday, March 6.

Shelton and Gwen Stefani were first brought together in 2014 when she joined Season 7 of the show. Sparks seemed to fly immediately between the dynamic duo, however, they didn't tie the knot until 2021.