Alec Baldwin delivered what may be one of his last ever performances as President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The actor appeared in the cold open which culminated in a performance of “Macho Man,” a nod to both Trump’s usage of The Village People on the campaign trail and the show’s decision to have Kate McKinnon perform “Hallelujah” as Hillary Clinton after her 2016 loss in the presidential election.

The cold open began with Maya Rudolph appearing as Kamala Harris, and explaining to the youngsters why their moms were in such a good mood. “The reason your mom is laughing so much tonight is because she’s drunk, and the reason she’s crying is because she’s drunk,” said Rudolph.

Let’s check in on the president’s concession speech. pic.twitter.com/3If4UzQeXw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

ALEC BALDWIN MOCKS DONALD TRUMP

Jim Carrey delivered a few jokes about Joe Biden‘s age, at one point saying: “I’ve never felt so alive, which is ironic because I’m not that alive.” The show did a remarkable job of getting Rudolph and Biden in outfits identical to the ones the candidates wore to give their victory speech just a few hours before the show.

Baldwin came on halfway through the cold open, thanking everyone for attending his victory speech. “As anyone who died halfway through Tuesday knows, I was re-elected President of the United States, but of course they are trying to steal the election away from me,” said Baldwin.

He then asked poll workers to stop counting the vote until Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany informed him they were behind in the count, prompting him to reverse his edict. Then Baldwin’s Trump went over to a piano and delivered a Trumped-up version of the Village People’s “Macho Man.”

He ended the skit by declaring: “This isn’t goodbye, America. I’m just going to say, ‘See you in court.’”