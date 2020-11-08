A new chapter! President-Elect Joe Biden gave an empowering speech after he won the 2020 presidential election on Saturday, November 7.

“Folks, the people of this nation have spoken,” the 77-year-old began. “They delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for We the People. We’ve won with the most votes in the history of the nation. I’m humbled by the trust and confidence that you placed in me.

“With all my heart, with the confidence of the people, to win the confidence of all of you,” he gushed. “That is what America I believe is about. It’s about people. I sought this office to restore the soul of American, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class and make America respected around the world again. It is the honor of my lifetime that so many have voted for that vision.”

Biden couldn’t help but thank his wife, Jill Biden, and his kids and grandchildren for their “tireless support.”

“For American educators, this is a great day for you all. Jill is going to make a great First Lady. I’m so proud of her,” he shared. “I will have the honor of serving with a fantastic Vice President, who you heard from, Kamala Harris. Don’t tell me it’s not possible in the U.S. It’s long overdue. I owe you everything. All those who supported us, I am proud of the coalition you put together.”

Even though not everyone voted for Joe, he made it clear that he will prove to be a great leader for this country. “Let’s give each other a chance. It’s time to make progress,” he said. “We have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies, they are Americans. There is a time to build, a time to reap and a time to sow and a time to heal. This is a time to heal in America.”

First, Joe wants to get “COVID-19 under control.”

“I will spare no effort, none, or any commitment to turn around this pandemic,” he said. “Folks, I am a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American President. We can do it, I know we can. I’ve long talked about the battle for the soul of America. We must restore the soul of America.”

Joe ended his speech on a high note, saying, “I believe in the possibilities of this country. We’re always looking ahead. To an America that creates jobs with dignity and respect. Never gives up, never gives in. This is a great nation. We are a good people. This is a United States of America.”