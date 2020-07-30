Following a rollercoaster three-week trial and the unraveling of shocking private details about her explosive marriage to Johnny Depp, Amber Heard gave an emotional speech on the steps of a London courthouse.

As the actress shared her experience regarding the trauma of reliving her marital moments, Depp waved to his fans and hugged his lawyer. Heard stated that it was “incredibly painful” to relive all of those terrifying memories and she just “wanted to move on with her life.”

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star (real name John Christopher Depp II) is currently suing the publisher of The Sun and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, after the UK tabloid labeled him as a “wife-beater.”

‘SETTLED WITH THE W****’: DEPP CLAIMS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ‘CHARGES DROPPED’ FOR $5 MILLION

The Sun’s star witness is Depp’s ex-wife, Heard, who has made claims of the actor attacking her 14 times over the past three years.

The former couple met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009 and were later married in L.A. in 2015.

About a year later, the 34-year-old actress filed for divorce from 57-year-old Depp, accusing him of domestic abuse. She also obtained a $7 million settlement, which she then donated to charity, according to PEOPLE.

JOHNNY DEPP ACCUSES AMBER HEARD OF ABUSING HIM & HAVING FAKE ‘PAINTED-ON BRUISES’

During the trial, disturbing claims were brought to light about abuse on both ends of the relationship.

The Aquaman actress made claims of Depp throwing her on a ping pong table, dragging her through broken glass, threatening to kill her multiple times, and destroying Heard’s L.A. apartment.

The Sweeney Todd actor has called his ex-wife’s allegations a “hoax,” made claims that she defecated in his bed, punched him, and has had affairs with high-profile people like Elon Musk and James Franco.

Depp’s lawyer, David Sherborne, labeled Heard as a “compulsive liar” and the actual “abuser” in their toxic marriage.

JOHNNY DEPP WAS FLAT OUT BROKE, HAD ‘DELINQUENT STREAK’ BEFORE HOLLYWOOD FAME

As the emotional trial has come to a close, Depp was seen with a cigarette in mouth hugging his lawyer and waving as his fans who came to support him. He earlier gave out envelopes to his fans, which had a hand-written note and a black and white bandana- similar to the one he had been wearing during the trial.

The judge will hopefully have a verdict within the next few weeks on the tabloid libel case.