Honesty hour! Ashley Tisdale got candid with her fans on social media about why she decided to remove her breast implants after “struggling with minor health issues.”

“Hey guys, this is probably the most personal post I’ve ever shared,” the High School Musical star captioned a photo of herself in a bikini on the beach via Instagram on August 17. “As you know, I’ve been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important. Years ago, I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself.”

Tisdale noted that “for a short period of time,” she felt more confident. However, that all changed when she started experiencing “health issues that just were not adding up.”

THESE 19 CELEBS MAY HAVE JUMPED ON THE BOOB JOB TRAIN

“Food sensitivities as well as gut issues (full story on @frenshe) that I thought could be caused by implants,” she continued. “So, last winter, I decided to undergo implant removal.”

Tisdale — whose post was inspired by her new wellness blog, Frenshe — told her followers that “this journey has been one of growth, self-discovery, self-acceptance and most importantly self-love.”

“This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can just tell how happy I am to finally be me,” she shared. “Over the years, I’ve met with many holistic and non-holistic doctors and learned the importance of living a non-toxic life. I’m super excited to share with you what I’ve learned thus far, and would love for you to take this journey with me by following @frenshe, where we take an honest approach to our well-being and openly speak to health, beauty and everything in between.”

ASHLEY TISDALE ROCKS PINK HAIR OUT & ABOUT IN LA WITH HUSBAND CHRISTOPHER FRENCH

Even though the Disney alum went through some ups and downs, it’s safe to say she is in a much better place today. “I can’t say I’m the proudest of the choices I made in the past but I don’t regret it because it got me here today. Love you all! @frenshe is NOW LIVE!!”

Following the honest post, Tisdale’s friends couldn’t help but show her some love in the comments section. Sarah Michelle Gellar — who previously worked with Tisdale on The Crazy Ones — wrote, “You are beautiful inside and out,” while Kim Daugherty added, “You’re an inspiration!”

Meanwhile, Tisdale’s husband, Christopher French, chimed in, writing, “I love you baby so so proud of you.” The Merry Happy Whatever starlet replied, “@cmfrench thanks for helping me find me again. Love you.”

In May 2019, Tisdale released her third studio album, Symptoms, where she openly talked about her struggles with anxiety and depression. “This is the best representation of who I am,” she told Nylon magazine at the time. “This album is a piece of me.”

ASHLEY TISDALE SHOPS AT THE APPLE STORE WITH A VERY CUTE ACCESSORY

“I feel like the best part of this record is that it’s not talking about the subject and dwelling in it,” she added. “Each song is a symptom of what I experience, but we flipped it and made the songs also about something else. It’s more about having fun and acknowledging that we have these symptoms — people with anxiety and depression — but also not taking it … kind of laughing about these situations sometimes.”

“Sometimes we get so serious-anxiety can make us feel a certain way, and I wanted to free myself of it,” she concluded.