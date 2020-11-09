Aubrey O’Day is in a much better mood these days after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential race. And while the election may no longer be driving her crazy, it has not stopped her from sharing stories about the Trump family. On Sunday, O’Day once again took aim at her former paramour Donald Trump Jr., tweeting about his desire to have a child with her while they were having an affair.

The Danity Kane singer, 36, revealed this after a Twitter user compared her to a ‘stripper’ who was incapable of being loved by not only Don Jr. but any man. That individual then noted: “Maybe you just give great head?”

DONALD TRUMP JR. ‘DID DRUGS’ & ‘HATES HIS FATHER,’ CLAIMS EX AUBREY O’DAY

Always up for the challenge, O’Day first responded to her detractor’s musings on her oral capabilities, stating: “I definitely give great head.” She refused to confirm the notion that she was somehow damaged, though, and tried to fix it by writing: “but [Don Jr.] absolutely loved me and was trying to have a baby with me (again, I have receipts), so I’m pretty sure the delusional one here is you.”

I definitely give great head.. but he absolutely loved me and was trying to have a baby with me (again, I have receipts), so I’m pretty sure the delusional one here is you. 🥴 https://t.co/qrxbcgLNue — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) November 9, 2020

That’s not all either, as O’Day also shared a trailer for a show she had pitched to some of the networks on her account over the weekend. The Other Side would feature the singer interviewing other mistresses who found themselves at the center of a major scandal. The reel seemed to feature guests she hoped to book for the program such as Monica Lewinsky, Stormy Daniels and Rachel Uchitel.

In that sizzle reel, a patient and understanding O’Day noted that everyone who appeared on Celebrity Apprentice with her knew that Don Jr. was in love with her while they were filming the show. She also revealed that her heart was missing some pieces back in 2012, when Don Jr. chose his family’s power over their love.

I’ve shot a lot of tv shows over the years that I truly believe in.. that networks were too scared to pick up! This was one of them.. what do u think?! pic.twitter.com/w8rtetqmAf — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) November 8, 2020

O’Day has been sharing details about Don Jr. over the past few weeks, while voicing her disgust with the administration. O’Day also took aim at Eric Trump, 36, on Wednesday night, retweeting a video of him declaring victory for his father in the presidential race and writing: “He’s the joke of the family.” That came just two weeks after she had tweeted (and deleted): “Eric f**ked Miss Universe on The Apprentice board room table while with his now-wife,” Lara.

The most shocking of her recent claims came after a video emerged of a sweaty and fired-up Don Jr., which prompted Twitter users to speculate that President Trump’s son was on cocaine. O’Day retweeted one of them, claiming, “we did drugs together.” However, she added, “Cocaine was never one of them, he never showed any interest. so I can’t say that.”

PRESIDENT TRUMPINTRODUCES IVANKA & ERIC TO PEDOPHILE PAL JEFFREY EPSTEIN: SEE PHOTO

That romance nearly caused Don Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa to divorce back in 2012, according to sources who said that the pair began their relationship when O’Day appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice. Those same sources said that O’Day only agreed to the relationship because Don Jr. told her that he and Vanessa were in the process of separating at the time.

The affair began in 2011 and lasted until March 2012, according to reports. In October of 2011, Vanessa gave birth to the couple’s third child, son Tristan. She then became pregnant in early 2012 before giving birth to son Spencer in October of that year. She was said to be heartbroken when her husband informed her that he planned to leave her for the singer.

Don Jr. did patch up the wound with his wife in the wake of the romance, at the urging of his father, according to sources. Vanessa decided in 2018 that she did not really want to be his lady and filed for divorce. That filing came soon after news of the affair between O’Day and Don Jr. was reported in the press.