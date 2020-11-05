Singer Aubrey O’Day wrote on Twitter that she and Donald Trump Jr. “did drugs together.” It was one of the many bombshell claims made by the Danity Kane member, who decided to share some details of her time with Don Jr. in the wake of his attacks on Hunter Biden.

O’Day also took aim at Eric Trump, 36, on Wednesday night, retweeting a video of him declaring victory for his father in the presidential race and writing: “He’s the joke of the family.” That came just two weeks after she had tweeted (and deleted): “Eric f**ked Miss Universe on The Apprentice board room table while with his now wife,” Lara.

Her tweets were mostly about Don Jr., 42, however. “Yes I f***ed the shit out of a man who hated his father,” she initially tweeted.

O’Day, 36, had previously noted that she had “so many receipts on all the ways he hated his father.” She did not downplay the affair, however, and at one point said: “[H]e was so brilliant and courageous when I loved him. He became everything he feared and hated for some power. I hurt for him. And also, f**k their entire family.”

The most shocking of her claims came in a Twitter thread showing a video of Don Jr., in which Twitter users speculated that President Donald Trump’s son was on cocaine. O’Day retweeted one of them, claiming, “we did drugs together.” However, she added, “Cocaine was never one of them, he never showed any interest. so I can’t say that.”

Before she signed off, she also stated that she never signed an NDA — and she claimed Don Jr. “loved me as his soulmate.”

That romance nearly caused Don Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa to divorce back in 2012, according to sources who said that the pair began their relationship when O’Day appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice. Those same sources said that O’Day only agreed to the relationship because Don Jr. told her that he and Vanessa were in the process of separating at the time.

The affair began in 2011 and lasted until March 2012, according to reports. In October of 2011, Vanessa gave birth to the couple’s third child, son Tristan. She then became pregnant in early 2012 before giving birth to son Spencer in October of that year. She was said to be heartbroken when her husband informed her that he planned to leave her for the singer.

Don Jr. did reconcile with his wife in the wake of the romance, at the urging of his father, according to sources. He and Vanessa have since split though, a decision that was made soon after news of the affair between O’Day and Don Jr. was reported in the press back in March 2018.

Multiple reps for The Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment.