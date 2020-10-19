A photo has emerged of President Donald Trump partying alongside Jeffrey Epstein, with his daughter Ivanka and son Eric in tow. The never-before-seen image is included in Barry Levine‘s new book The Spider: Inside the Criminal Web of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, set to be released Tuesday, October 20.

Epstein, who died at age 66 in his jail cell, and Trump, now 74, are seen attending the opening of the Harley-Davidson Café in New York City back in October 1993. The image shows Ivanka and Eric looking on while their father talks to Epstein. By this time, the two men had become close friends, and Epstein would often visit Mar-a-Lago, which was not yet opened to the public.

Epstein and Trump would also travel together between New York and Palm Beach. One trip, recounted in The Spider, happened back in 2000 when Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell accepted Trump’s offer to fly them back to New York. Also on board that flight was a very young girl with heavy makeup who had arrived with Epstein, but no one said a word about who she was or why she was there with the two adults, according to Spider author Levine.

Epstein and Trump also partied together a year before this photo was taken at Mar-a-Lago. Video from November 1992 shows the men in a room full of models and cheerleaders.In one video, Maxwell can be seen dancing behind Epstein and Trump as they assess the dozens of young females who had taken over the club that night.

“Look at her back there, she’s hot,” Trump told Epstein in the video. Epstein just smiles, but soon after is seen doubling over with laughter when Trump whispers something else in his ear.

President Trump has insisted, however, that he ended any friendship with Epstein after his arrest in Palm Beach. The men were certainly never seen together in public after that, and there was already bad blood between the pair after Trump outbid Epstein for a Palm Beach mansion.

Trump also kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago circa 2000 when he learned the pedophile had propositioned an underage girl at the facility. He still had plenty of good things to say in an interview with New York Magazine a short time later however, calling Epstein a “terrific guy.”