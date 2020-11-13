Aubrey O’Day is laying into Donald Trump Jr. once again, only this time making some very serious allegations. It all began on Thursday night when Don Jr. tweeted about what he perceived to be a conspiracy to delegitimize Donald Trump‘s presidency at a time when his own father is attempting to delegitimize American democracy.

Don Jr. wrote that “the highest levels of government conspired against the duly elected President of the United States” for the past four years. Unfortunately for him, one of those words seemed to trigger his ex, who quickly responded to Don Jr. in a quote tweet.

AUBREY O’DAY SAYS DONALD TRUMP JR. ‘WAS TRYING TO HAVE A BABY’ WITH HER

“[C]onspire against? wait.. isnt that the same thing you did to me when you discussed having a thumb drive of naked pictures and information about me that could be released in order to silence & discredit me if need be?”

O’Day seemed to be deliberate in using the word “discussed” as opposed to “threatened,” which could have turned this allegation into a criminal investigation. It is illegal to blackmail or threaten a person using nude images or the like.

This is just the latest bombshell for O’Day, who over the weekend shared the news that Don Jr. wanted her to have his baby. A rep for the Trump family has yet to comment on any of O’Day’s statements.

Last month, O’Day tweeted that she and Don Jr. did drugs together while they were having an affair after the GOP’s attempts to malign Hunter Biden. Before she signed off, she also stated that she never signed an NDA — and she claimed Don Jr. “loved me as his soulmate.”

Aubrey also took aim at Eric Trump, 36, retweeting a video of him declaring victory for his father in the presidential race and writing: “He’s the joke of the family.” That came just two weeks after she had tweeted (and deleted): “Eric f**ked Miss Universe on The Apprentice board room table while with his now wife,” Lara.

Her Trump takedowns have largely been directed at Don Jr., 42, and not his siblings. “Yes I f**ked the shit out of a man who hated his father,” she tweeted last week. O’Day, 36, had previously noted that she had “so many receipts on all the ways he hated his father.” She did not downplay the affair, however, and at one point said: “[H]e was so brilliant and courageous when I loved him. He became everything he feared and hated for some power. I hurt for him. And also, f**k their entire family.”

That romance nearly caused Don Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa to divorce back in 2012, according to sources who said that the pair began their relationship when O’Day appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice. Those same sources said that O’Day only agreed to the relationship because Don Jr. told her that he and Vanessa were in the process of separating at the time.

DONALD TRUMP JR. ‘DID DRUGS’ & ‘HATES HIS FATHER,’ CLAIMS EX AUBREY O’DAY

The affair began in 2011 and lasted until March 2012, according to reports. In October 2011, Vanessa gave birth to the couple’s third child, son Tristan. She then became pregnant in early 2012 before giving birth to son Spencer in October of that year. She was said to be heartbroken when her husband informed her that he planned to leave her for the singer.

Don Jr. did reconcile with his wife in the wake of the romance, at the urging of his father, according to sources. He and Vanessa have since split though, a decision that was made soon after news of the affair between O’Day and Don Jr. was reported in the press back in March 2018.