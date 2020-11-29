Toronto police have identified several persons of interest in relation to the murder of Canadian drug company billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey Sherman.

Police Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu confirmed Toronto Star’s report claiming that police have aimed their attention to multiple potential suspects, but no arrests have been issued as of yet.

Sherman, who founded the drugmaker Apotex Inc., and his significant other were murdered on December 15, 2017, in their Toronto mansion. When their bodies were found, the couple were said to have been dangling by belts from a railing encompassing their indoor pool in a semi-seated position.

“Numerous ‘persons of interest’ have been, and continue to be, investigated throughout the course of this three-year investigation,” Det. Sgt Brandon Price added in a statement on Friday, Nov. 27.

“The goal of any investigation is to identify persons who may have been involved in an offense or to exclude them as suspects.”

While “numerous” individuals were said to be examined in the case of the murder, Price didn’t reveal the identity of the individuals who are currently being questioned by police — presumably, since nobody has been arrested as of yet.

Cops had at first ruled the couple’s death as a murder-suicide, but when the Shermans’ children hired a team of private investigators, who performed a second autopsy on the pair, police changed their tune and suspected foul play.

A separate autopsy was also performed by a forensic pathologist, who revealed that markings were visibly found on the casualties’ wrists, suggesting that they had been tied up with plastic ties or cords.

By the time their bodies were found, however, there was nothing in sight to indicate the two had been forcibly tethered.

Sherman, who was 75 at the time of his demise, had gained notoriety for his aggressive practices concerning the development of Apotex, a company that boasted just over 11,000 employees.

Ironically, Sherman had mentioned in the 2001 book Prescription Games that a rival company might want to end his life in view of the soaring benefits Apotex was pulling compared to its competitors.

“The branded drug companies hate us. They have hired private investigators on us all the time,” he shared.

“The thought once came to my mind, why didn’t they just hire someone to knock me off? For a thousand bucks paid to the right person you can probably get someone killed. Perhaps I’m surprised that hasn’t happened.”

The Shermans were known as generous philanthropists in Canada whose death took the country’s high society by storm. Aside from their multi-million dollar donations to schools, charities, and hospitals, the couple had several buildings named after them in their honor.

Just months before his death, Sherman was caught up in a legal battle with cousins who claimed they had been pushed out of the company over the years, but a judge wound up dismissing the case.