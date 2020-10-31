Before Chris Watts murdered his wife, Shanann Watts, and their two kids, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, they were just a normal family.

On August, 13, 2018, Chris strangled Shanann and then killed his daughters at an oil site and buried their bodies there. At first, the 35-year-old acted concerned when his wife and children never came home, but later on, he confessed that he did the unthinkable deed.

CLOSE CALLS: THESE STARS CHEATED DEATH — OK! LOOKS BACK AT THEIR EPIC TALES OF SURVIVAL

Over time, more and more details were revealed about Chris’ marriage to Shanann — who was pregnant at the time of her death — including that he never wanted the child to begin with.

In a series of text messages — which were obtained by OK! — the late mother told a friend, “I’m trying to go with the flow. He’s talking and kinda being Chris.”

The pal replied, “I love you guys so much and I know you will be OK!”

“But he’s very distant still,” Shanann noted.

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

Later on, things took a turn for the worse. “He refused to hold me,” she said. “Said he’s not there. I haven’t slept most of the week. My eyes burn from crying so much. I canceled gender reveal. Nicki is going to tell me today. I need happy news right now.”

“I said to him, how is this a few months? We were so intimate and what I thought ‘in love’ when I left!” she continued. “He said he had a lot of time to think. This baby in my belly deserves his full love. Either way.”

Unfortunately, things were not the same from then on. “I grabbed his hand during ultrasound and he didn’t grab back,” she noted. “I cringed. I rejected sex night we arrived here. Only thing I can think of even though I don’t think he has it in him is another girl.” (Shanann’s suspicions were right — Chris was having an affair with Nichol Kessinger at the time.)

Currently, Watts is currently serving out a life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wis., for killing his family.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Chris’ life before he landed behind bars.