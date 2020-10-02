Finally at rest. Three months after his tragic passing by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Benjamin Keough was laid to rest next to his grandfather Elvis Presley in Graceland.

The verified page Elvis Presley’s Graceland confirmed the news Thursday, October 1, saying that Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY TURNS TO EX-HUSBAND NICHOLAS CAGE FOR COMFORT AFTER THE DEATH OF HER SON BENJAMIN KEOUGH

Keough, the son of Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, shot himself on July 12. He passed away at his mother’s home in Calabasas, Calif., where he had been celebrating the birthday of his girlfriend, Diana Pinto.

The 27-year-old was said to have locked himself in the bathroom several hours before the moment he decided to end his life.

A funeral service took place for him in late July in Malibu. His burial was the first in Graceland in 40 years since Elvis’ grandmother passed away in 1980 — it was also the first burial since the place was opened for visitors.

Benjamin’s sister, Riley Keough, posted several pictures of her deceased brother in July.

ELVIS PRESELY’S GRANDDAUGHTER RILEY KEOUGH GETS NEW TATTOO FOLLOWING BROTHERS’ SUICIDE

She said at that time: “Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You.”

“There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector,” she added.

“Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart,” she concluded.