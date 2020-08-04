Lisa Marie Presley has found comfort in her ex-husband, Nicolas Cage, after losing her son, Benjamin Keough, to suicide.

A close confidant of the family said Nic reached to her first to offer support. Her son’s death was the second encounter with the death of a close family member after the death of her father, Elvis Presley, early on in her life.

The “Close to the Edge” singer said her son’s death was her “rock bottom” moment, which only her daughter and ex understood.

The spokesperson of the singer said she was beyond devastated and inconsolable after losing her son. She spent all her time at the same property in which he ended his life.

The reunion between Presely, 52, and Cage, 56, upset the actor’s current lover, Riko Shibata. However, the 26-year old actress said she understood the difficult circumstances of the pair’s reunion. She said she appreciated Nic’s effort in helping Lisa navigate “through the fog” in her life for the sake of her other children.

Shibata also said she understood that Cage and his ex still cared deeply for each other despite being ex-lovers.

Elvis Presley’s 27-year-old grandson committed suicide on July 12, during his girlfriend’s party in his mother’s $1.8 million home in Calabasas, California. The party also doubled as his brother-in-law’s birthday.

Diana Pinto, Keough’s girlfriend, tried to prevent him from shooting himself according to neighbors who heard the commotion before his death. They said Diana told the police that she feared that the family would blame her for failing to stop the musician from taking his life.

Police retrieved his body from the bathroom where he locked himself before pulling the trigger to his head. Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled the cause and the manner of his death as suicide by a shotgun.

Pinto was later found in the company of her boyfriend’s father, Danny Keough, who leaned on her as he tried to console her. The marriage between Presely and Keough lasted for six years from 1988 to 1994. He is also the father of Lisa’s daughter, Riley Keough, who is also a musician. Presely also has 11-year old twin daughters, Finley and Harper, with hercurrently estranged husband, Michael Lockwood.

Presely has married four times, including once to Michael Jackson. The two tied the knot just 20 days after she divorced Keough and the relationship lasted for 15 months.

Before her son’s death, Presely told reporters that she was allowing him “to do his thing,” until he discovered what he wanted to do with his life.

Presely also said she adored her son and that he was the love of her life. They were very close and got matching tattoos in 2009. In 2013, she said the bond between them was a “Celtic eternity knot” and marked by “eternal love and connection.” He also inspired her 2012 song, “Storm and Grace.”