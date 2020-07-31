Riley Keough is honoring her late brother with a new tattoo.

The daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley took to Instagram to off her new ink in tribute to her brother, Benjamin Keough, who tragically died by suicide on July 13. In the sweet social media post, the actress lifts up the bandaging on her fresh tattoo to reveal the delicate script writing of her brother’s name “Benjamin Storm” above her collarbone. She also included a red heart emoji to her post.

The late musician reportedly had a similar tattoo of his sister’s name.

This isn’t the first time the 31-year-old took to Instagram to show her love for the brother she lost. She delivered a touching message accompanied by a series of photos of the two of them together on July 18.

“Mornings are the hardest” she wrote. “I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

According to TMZ, the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office confirmed Keough’s brother diedof a self-inflicted shotgun wound to his mouth, which was ultimately classified as a suicide. The 27-year-old was the only grandson of the legendary “Jailhouse Rock” singer.

