Bravo reality series Family Karma has come to a temporary halt following the positive COVID-19 diagnosis of a production team member.

The show stopped filming “immediately” upon discovering the coronavirus concern, according to a source speaking to PEOPLE. The person affected was not named, and production is expected to be halted for two weeks.

It appears that the show’s attention to best health practices helped with the speedy shutdown. “The cast and crew are tested regularly and rigorous safety protocols have been put in place, which includes contact tracing,” the source explained. “It was determined based on those protocols that there was a need to shut down production.”

Family Karma, which debuted in March and picked up filming its second season in October, follows a group of young Indian-American friends living in Miami, sharing the ups and downs of balancing their social and family lives amid tight-knit clans.

One of the show’s stars, Vishal Parvani, had already contracted the virus early on during the filming of Season One and posted about his experience on Instagram to let fans know how he was handling the illness. “Just to give you a quick update, I have been resting, eating well, drinking a lot of fluids and even working out,” he said in a self-filmed video created while quarantining. “Luckily I’ve been pretty asymptomatic for the most part besides a slight cough, so luckily I’m doing really well.”

Other stars on the show include Bali Chainani, Monica Vaswani, Brian Benni, Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai and Shaan Patel.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Florida — where the series takes place — is experiencing a rising death toll from the coronavirus, standing at 16,922 as of November 4. The publication also noted that in the state’s population of about 21.5 million, about one in 26 people in the state have now been infected. South Florida, home to 29% of Florida’s population and including Miami, accounts for about 40% of the cases.