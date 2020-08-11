Britney Spears reportedly paid over $1 million in legal fees on her conservatorship in 2019.

The 38-year-old star got her spendings documented in official papers, and it revealed that her attorneys and advisors made a total of $1,202,504.30 in 2019.

According to the report published by E! News, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, made $128,000 for his role as the conservator — he had stepped down from the position in September citing health reasons.

STRONGER THAN EVER! BRITNEY SPEARS STEPPED OUT WITH A STUNNING STRENGTH AND A REAL POSITIVE ENERGY

Now, Britney’s care manager, Jodi Pais Montgomery is her new conservator for at least until Aug. 22.

Britney’s filings also revealed that she spent over $90,000 on her travels to Turks and Caicos Islands and Miami — she also received an undisclosed amount which she spent during her trip.

The ‘Gimme More’ star spent almost a million on her residence — a large part of it could have been spent on her gym repairs after it was damaged in two fires.

Jamie drew media attention during the ongoing #FreeBritney campaign. The campaign claims that the celebrity was held hostage by her dad who had a better say on her finances and legal matters after her breakdown which happened 12 years ago following her split from husband Kevin Federline.

WATCH! BRITNEY SPEARS SHOWS OFF HER HOT BODY WHILE DOING YOGA IN A BIKINI

The matter of conservatorship came under fire after anonymous sources revealed the information that she was held in a facility against her will since January last year. The news took over the internet and several celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Mario Lopez, Cher, and others started the #FreeBritney movement and everyone started questioning about her conservatorship and the details surrounding it.

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything,” Jamie told The New York Post.

“The world don’t have a clue.

“It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business,” he added.

Britney’s dad does hold the better of her finances. The New York Post reported: ”Her most mundane purchases, from a drink at Starbucks to a song on iTunes, are tracked in court documents as part of the plan to safeguard the great fortune she has earned but does not ultimately control.”

GWEN STEFANI HILARIOUSLY CORRECTS DUA LIPA AFTER SHE CALLS BLAKE SHELTON HER HUSBAND

However, it was also reported that Britney’s legal team isn’t too happy with what’s seen as n effort to get some public support on ending her conservatorship.

“Britney’s lawyers aren’t happy the family is going public with comments about how she feels about it and hopes for the future of being free,” said a source to Us Weekly.

The star’s brother had opened up in a rare interview last month, saying that his sister was “frustrated” with the situation and wanted to be in charge of her financial affairs once again.