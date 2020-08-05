After years of not feeling comfortable in her skin, a source said Britney Spears has gained a new sense of confidence.

There was something noticeably different about Britney Spears when she stepped out for a day in the park with beau Sam Asghari on June 16, in L.A.

“She had a real spring in her step and real positive energy,” a witness told OK! “You could tell she’s lost that sadness and seems content—for the first time in a while.”

Those close to Britney agree. “For years she was tormented by online bullies and body shamers, but Britney’s in a really good place right now,” said a source, crediting the pop star’s carefree new attitude and 3-year romance with Sam, 26.

“The difference in her confidence and ability to cope with criticism these days—versus even just a few months ago—is dramatic, and everyone’s pleased to see this new shift.”

According to the source, the mom of two, 38, spends years beating herself up, going on a crash diet, and fixating on her figure.

“She used to break down sobbing over cruel online trolling, and she’d freak out over every wrinkle or small amount of cellulite,” explained the source. “Now she’s embracing who she is and is truly content inside and out.”

Britney’s inner circle is thrilled with the change, but the singer insists it’s not a big deal. “She usually keeps quiet when it comes to her personal life, but Britney has been telling pals, “I’m normal, so what!” dished the source. “She says she’s healthy, happy, and couldn’t be more in love.”

In fact, “there’s a buzz that Britney and Sam may be engaged,” spilt the source, adding that the pair is said to be keeping the news on the DL until an official announcement.

“It’s happening, though,” the source continued, “and Britney could be more excited.”

