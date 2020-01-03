trending in HEALTH

Britney Spears showed off her hot body while doing yoga in a bikini on Instagram on Thursday, January 2. The singer revealed that she was looking forward to getting more into her practice in the new year, and admitted to having a lot of things she keeps “bottled up” inside of her. The pop princess donned a purple bathing suit and sneakers in the clip while doing a variety of poses.

