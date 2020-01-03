trending in HEALTH
Britney Spears showed off her hot body while doing yoga in a bikini on Instagram on Thursday, January 2. The singer revealed that she was looking forward to getting more into her practice in the new year, and admitted to having a lot of things she keeps “bottled up” inside of her. The pop princess donned a purple bathing suit and sneakers in the clip while doing a variety of poses.
View this post on Instagram
In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️ I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash ... I did 6 in high school so I’m trying to gain speed !!!! I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen 😔😔🙄🙄🙄. I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga 🧘♀️ it’s the new thing you know 😹😹😹😜😜 !!!!
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
View this post on Instagram
Be your own kind of beautiful !!!
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
View this post on Instagram
So I found this adorable simple yoga studio in Maui ... I tried to start off by doing yoga 🧘♀️ but I danced the first 20 minutes and let go ..... I finished with stretching, splits and yoga! Most of the year I did a lot of heat yoga, and I over did it. I prefer cardio and dancing now !!! My trip to Maui was amazing, but I lost 7 hours of footage because my phone didn’t have a back up plan. I was extremely upset ... I had 3 outside videos and 7 pics and hotel footage ... but anyhow ... I kept moving forward !!! Oh, and at night the studio had baby twinkle lights .. I preferred nights ... it was magical 👒👒👒
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
View this post on Instagram
My morning ritual at my mini gym !!!! 🐠🐠🐠
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
View this post on Instagram
Great evening with @samasghari ✨
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
View this post on Instagram
Great time at Disneyland today .... but I don’t remember ever getting that wet on splash mountain 🏔!!! Geeez .... anyhow my boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever... so I was thrilled today when they said SURE !!!!! Such a great place !!!!!
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
View this post on Instagram
Found my white booty shorts 😉😉😉😉
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
