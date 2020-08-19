Popstar Britney Spears wants to take control of her money, as she has had enough of her father Jamie Spears pulling all the purse strings.

The singer’s assets and bank account went into her father’s conservatorship in 2008 when she had a very public meltdown. As a result of her head-shaving incident, the courts ruled that she wasn’t physically or mentally capable in managing her own money.

Spears has been fighting back for many years, but it took a bit of a stricter turn in 2019 when co-conservator Andrew M Wallet resigned, leaving Jamie Spears as the sole conservator. He did temporarily step down due to health reasons a few months ago, and the singer’s manager Jodi Montgomery took over.

As Jamie is set to return after recovering, it is here where Spears wants to draw the line. She has asked the courts not to appoint her father, but rather to appoint Montgomery as the permanent conservator on 22 August.

According to legal documents, Spears’ lawyers argued that she is in a much better position than she was 11 years ago.

Her representatives have also made the case that she needs a “qualified corporate fiduciary” to look after her assets.

“We are now at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes,” the documents read.

The lawyers also claim that “Britney is strongly opposed to James’ return as conservator of her person,” and they expect her father would “aggressively” contest the request.

The matter of her conservatorship will come before a judge on 22 August.