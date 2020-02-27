trending in NEWS
- Tristan Thompson Trolled By Fans After Posting Adorable Pic Of Son Prince
- Luann De Lesseps Compares Her Bikini Body To Jennifer Lopez's In Side-By-Side Pic
- Brielle Biermann Admits She Buys Makeup For Her 6-Year-Old Sister Kia Rose
- Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Honor Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Tribute
- JFK Jr.’s Would-Be Kidnapper Griselda Blanco Was a 'Feared’ Female Killer
Britney Spears took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 26 to share a gruesome video of the moment she broke her foot. The singer was dancing in the studio and a loud crack was audible when she landed wrong.
View this post on Instagram
I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot 🏎💥💃🏼 !!!! And yes …. I know I’m barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here 🙄🙄🙄 ….. sorry it’s kind of loud !!!!!
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
View this post on Instagram
Be your own kind of beautiful !!!
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
View this post on Instagram
Great evening with @samasghari ✨
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
View this post on Instagram
I’m so blessed to have this in my neighborhood... just got myself a new bike it feels like a piece of heaven !!!
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
View this post on Instagram
In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️ I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash ... I did 6 in high school so I’m trying to gain speed !!!! I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen 😔😔🙄🙄🙄. I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga 🧘♀️ it’s the new thing you know 😹😹😹😜😜 !!!!
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
View this post on Instagram
My morning ritual at my mini gym !!!! 🐠🐠🐠
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
View this post on Instagram
Great time at Disneyland today .... but I don’t remember ever getting that wet on splash mountain 🏔!!! Geeez .... anyhow my boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever... so I was thrilled today when they said SURE !!!!! Such a great place !!!!!
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Britney Spears
Sound off in the comments below!