Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres famously ends her television episodes with the phrase “be kind to one another”, but if allegations are true, that might just be for the cameras!

After months of accusations and staff unhappiness, the show’s owners WarnerMedia have confirmed to OK! that it will launch an internal investigation into claims of bullying, a toxic work environment, intimidation and racism.

A former employee told an online publication that everything DeGeneres stands for is only for the show’s image.

They said: “That ‘be kind’ bullsh*t only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for show. I know they give money to people and help them out, but it’s for show.”

Telepictures and Warner Bros. Television informed staff through a memo that an investigation will be launched very soon, and that current as well as former staff members will be interviewed.

A former Black employee detailed how one of the main writers told her, “I’m sorry, I only know the names of the white people who work here.” The staffer also explained that her complaints to management got played down.

“Whenever I brought up an issue to my white male boss, he would bring up some random story about some random Black friend that he had and how they managed to get over stuff,” she told BuzzFeed News.

Responding to the allegations, executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner addressed the issue, saying in a statement: “We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us.”