Wendy Williams competed against Ellen DeGeneres at the People’s Choice Awards for The Daytime Talk Show of 2019. The Ellen DeGeneres Show host took home the award on Sunday, November 10 and Wendy threw shade at the winner the following morning.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Wendy Williams competed against Ellen DeGeneres at the People’s Choice Awards for The Daytime Talk Show of 2019. The Ellen DeGeneres Show host took home the award on Sunday, November 10 and Wendy threw shade at the winner the following morning.
Want to stay on top of wendy williams news? Sign up for OK INSIDER!
Sound off in the comments below!