Joe Rogan had something to say about the Kardashians in his podcast — and it was not the kindest. However, Caitlyn Jenner was not having it and came to their defense.

On a recent episode of his podcast titled “The Joe Rogan Podcast,” the 53-year-old and retired UFC fighter Tim Kennedy spoke about the famous family. Rogan came out with a theory that Jenner chose to transition because she had been living around the Kardashians and Jenners.

“When I wanted to make a joke about Caitlyn Jenner, the first thing I talked about was how living with all women — I have three daughters and my wife — and the way I described [that] was it’s like if my manhood was a mountain of marbles, every day they take two,” he said on the Friday, September 11, episode. “Like, you have so many marbles. God. It’s every day, they snatch a marble, snatch a marble.”

Rogan continued, “And my whole bit was … I wanted to get to people [that] are saying [she] was born a woman [and she] has always been a woman. I was like, ‘Maybe. Or maybe if you live with crazy bitches long enough, they f–king turn you into one. Maybe you go crazy.’ Maybe that, too.”

The 41-year-old ex-UFC fighter also jumped into the conversation, saying that he “came up with this thing where they’re demons and they whisper in [Caitlyn’s] ear in the middle of night and they talk [her] into being a woman.”

The comedian went on to add that the world “lost a f–king gold medalist.”

“You look in the record book, what does it say now under [Caitlyn Jenner]? What does it say? Are you even allowed to say that anymore?” he said.

The 70-year-old Jenner responded to Rogan’s comments in her since-deleted Instagram post that she sent out on Monday. She defended her “daughters” and ex-wife Kris Jenner, stating that Rogan’s attacks are damaging to the trans community.

Caitlyn shares Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner with Kris and also helped coparent Kris’ eldest children after her late husband passed.

Apart from that, Caitlyn shares sons Brody Jenner and Brandon Jenner with ex-wife Linda Thompson and Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino with ex-wife Chrystie Jenner.