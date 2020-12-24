Viewer beware. While Cake Boss‘ Buddy Valastro won’t be preparing the holiday desserts this year, he seems to be doing okay after he brutally injured his hand when he was out with his family at a bowling alley in New Jersey four months prior — and now he’s sharing his progress.

Valastro, 43, recently gave fans a first look at his mangled mitt, which is covered in staples and stitches. Click here to watch the cast come off, but don’t say we didn’t warn you first!

On his road to recovery, the reality star is teaching himself how to be ambidextrous.

While his “quality time” in quarantine with the family didn’t go exactly as planned, given the freak accident, Valastro remains in good spirits. The father of four has come a long way since the September incident, when a pinsetter stabbed through his right hand, going straight through the flesh and bone.

Valastro revealed he had been involved in a “terrible accident” days after he was hospitalized via Instagram. He somehow managed to remain optimistic, asking followers: “What do you think of my new accessory?”

“I’ve reset [the machine] a hundred times,” the New Jersey native explained of the accident. “I guess I looked away, and then my hand got pinned. The metal barb pushed right through the middle of my ring finger and my middle finger. I was stuck in a machine.”

Valastro’s sons, Buddy Jr., 16, and Marco, 13, helped their dad by “cut[ting] through the metal rod” to “relieve [their] father from the machine,” a rep for Valastro previously noted.

Luckily, he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he received two surgeries. Despite some previous concern that Valastro won’t be able to successfully bake again, his wife, Lisa Valastro, is confident her hubby will be back to whipping up crazy concoctions in no time. “He will bake again, even if he has to use his left hand. Trust me,” she said.

Valastro recently joined Dr. Mehmet Oz on The Dr. Oz Show and discussed the accident and the uphill battle he is now facing. “I’m going to do everything in my power to push myself to get this hand back to normal, or I’m going to train this hand to make it happen because again, I’m a fighter That’s what I would do,” he said.

TMZ was the first to share new video of Valastro’s hand.