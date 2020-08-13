Cardi B is one celebrity who hasn’t been shy about putting herself on social media, and now, her fans can get more access to behind-the-scenes exclusive content by subscribing to her OnlyFans account for $4.99.

Her OnlyFans page reads “WELCOME TO MY WORLD” and it’s for those fans who want more of her videos — but wait, it won’t be like the many OnlyFans accounts that have a lot of NSFW stuff.

“I wanna know what my fans would like to see there,” she said in a video promoting the page. She added: “no I’m not going to be showing my ti**ies, or my pu**y, or my a**

“Just straight up real-life content shit. You guys be mad nosey when it comes to my life.”

This also comes as a piece of great news for her fans who can’t seem to get enough of her ‘WAP’ video.

“Yes I’ll be putting by BTS from WAP there!” she said, revealing that she will have more behind-the-scenes content from her recent music video release.

Cardi, will be posting the “whole process” of recording the raunchy video — even the day when she tried to do the “fuc**ng split” after preparing five months straight for it.

After the rapper tweeted, “How the f**k I go live on onlyfans? Wtfff,” the site confirmed she had signed up.

OnlyFans, has been around for four years and has been a popular hub for adult film stars. Their membership skyrocketed during the lockdown due to COVID-19 as more people started making content while stuck at hom.

Cardi isn’t the only star to have signed up to the platform. Other popular names include Swae Lee, The-Drea, and Rico Nasty. However, it appears that Cardi B is their biggest signing as of date.

Cardi’s most recent track and accompanying music video ‘WAP,’ which stands for ‘Wet Ass P—y’ is a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. It released on Aug. 7 and quickly went on to become the top hit on the U.S. Spotify song chart.

However, the video, which featured an unexpected cameo from Kylie Jenner, came under fire. According to The Blast, some fans feel that the video is another example of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s repeated cultural appropriation of black women.

A petition on Change.org even surfaced calling for the white Los Angeles native to be removed from the video. The reached its goal of 35,000 signatures within a matter of hours.

“I was happily enjoying my cup of brown women until that culture stealing colonizer showed up and made me spill. Thank you.” one person said in the comment section of the online petition.

Another one said “She is a culture vulture who doesn’t remember her own complexion. Down with the culture vultures!!!”

“The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone,” read the petition.

Cardi responded to the backlash by tweeting (then deleting) that “not everything is about race”. and seemingly explained why Jenner was included in the project.

“Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party,” she tweeted.