Kylie Jenner Makes A Cameo In Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s 'WAP' Video - Fans Petition She Be Removed

Kylie Jenner is a reality star, makeup mogul and social media superstar. She can now add video vixen to that list as she appears in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video “WAP.”

On August 7, the rappers dropped their collaboration track and accompanying video, which stands for “Wet A– P—y,” featuring an unexpected cameo from Jenner. Nearly half way through the NSFW video, the 22-year-old, who shares two-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, appears strutting slow motion down a colorful abstract hallway.

For her big moment, Jenner rocks a plunging leopard print bodysuit featuring a plunging halter neckline and high leg silhouette The custom look, by designer Rey Ortiz, was completed with coordinating leopard thigh high boots, opera-length gloves and dramatic cape.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO sported her signature beauty look which included a brown smokey eyeshadow and a nude lip and kept her chocolate brown locks down and wavy.

But not everyone is impressed with Jenner’s cameo. According to The Blast, some fans feel that the video is another example of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s repeated culturally appropriation of black women.

A petition on Change.org has surfaced which calls for the white Los Angeles native to be removed from the WAP music video. The reached it’s goal of 35,000 signatures within a matter of hours.

“I was happily enjoying my cup of brown women until that culture stealing colonizer showed up and made me spill. Thank you.” one person said in the comment section of the online petition.

Another one said “She is a culture vulture who doesn’t remember her own complexion. Down with the culture vultures!!!”

The raunchy “WAP” video also features cameos by Normani, Rosalia, Mulatto and Sukihana, all women of color in the music industry.

Cardi B responded to the backlash by taking to twitter and seemingly explained why Jenner was included in the project.

‘I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot to me,” wrote the 27-year-old rapper. ‘It was so important to me to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential.”