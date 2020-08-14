The Tiger King star, Carole Baskin, isn’t too happy with they way Cardi B used big cats in her latest ‘WAP’ music video, and Cardi has a few words to say in response to Baskin’s disapproval.

Cardi B responded to the Tiger King star’s disapproval, accusing Baskin of murdering her husband.

The 59-year-old animal rights activists lashed out at Cardi B, stating she thought it was inappropriate to use large wild cats in the hit new music video in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

The wife of rapper Offset, who’s also been accused of involvement in a strip club brawl, responded to Baskin, saying: “I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that.”

“Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband,” she added.

As expected, Baskin responded to the accusation, which referred to the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis in 1977.

“When most people are called out for their involvement in cruelty to animals they know there is no justification that will persuade others so they have to deflect the conversation to something else,” she told Mirror.

Baskin had earlier lashed out about the ‘WAP’ video and explained to Entertainment Weekly that the video was likely to have used “one of the big cat pimps, who makes a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio.”

She added that such treatment is “never good for the cat.”

Baskin, who’s also the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, rose to popularity after she appeared in the Netflix docu-series titled Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem. The show puts a focus on her rivalry with the exotic animal keeper, Joe Exotic.

Despite denying her involvement in the disappearance, Baskin is facing a lawsuit from the family of her second husband who is presumed dead.

“We’re going to serve [Baskin] with a lawsuit, but not a lawsuit for damages, it’s a lawsuit for equity,” the attorney of the family, John Phillips, revealed. The family is also offering a reward of $100,000 for information on the disappearance.

Attorney Philp added, “Generally you announce a $150 million lawsuit and how we’re going to get justice and we are going to do all of that in time.”

“But our office wants to invite reason, to invite civil conversation where it can be had.”

The discourse around using big cats in music videos wasn’t just limited to the two —Baskin and Cardi B.

Robert Gebelhoff, an assistant editor and opinion contributor at The Washington Post wrote: “These animals are not for human entertainment. They do not belong in music videos. Every time celebrities use big cats or other exotic species for self-aggrandizement, they become complicit in the unethical treatment of animals.”

Even though the use of video editing in the ‘WAP’ video was a step in the right direction, the animals’ presence is still “troubling,” he adds.

“What’s needed is a total change in the public perception of big cats. When we see celebrities posing with and handling these animals, the proper response should be repulsion.”