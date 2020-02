Photo credit: Shutterstock

Stormi’s second birthday party was again inspired by Travis Scott ’s 2018 album Astroworld. The album was a nod to the demolished SixFlags Astroworld theme park in Houston, Texas that Travis, 27, frequented as a child. Stormi’s party was decorated like a theme park, had lots of memorabilia with the toddler’s face on it, and even a gift shop.