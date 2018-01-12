- Alexis Knapp being playful at The HBO Luxury Lounge presented by Ancestry saying, “I am a tree hugger!”
- Laura Dern and Jamie Chung celebrate the 3rd Annual Moët Moment Film Festival at Poppy in West Hollywood.
- Emma Watson, Justin Hartley, Nick Jonas, Jessica Chastain, Diane Krueger, Michelle Williams and more attended the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel. Guests sipped on Ruffino Wines and Heineken.
- Joan Collins, Milo Ventimiglia, Ashley Judd, Kyle MacLachlan, Gregg Sulkin, Eiza Gonzalez, Edgar Ramirez and more attended Esquire’s celebration of the Golden Globes, presented by Maserati, at the Medavoy in Beverly Hills, CA.
- John Legend performed at The Art of Elysium’s 11thAnnual HEAVEN Gala sponsored by Moët & Chandon.
- Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake on the red carpet with “Toasts for a Cause” with Moët & Chandon Impérial minis at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
- Reality TV stars and real-life couple, Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf picked up fabulous Burke Williams gifts at GBK’s Golden Globes gifting lounge just in time for the Golden Globes – and their next Amazing Race adventure.
- Anthony Anderson, Dule Hill, Cheryl Hines and more celebrated Award season with Tequila Don Julio at HBO’s Luxury Lounge.
- The ladies of Big Little Lies Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley were spotted toasting at a private table together over the show’s big wins with glasses of Perrier-Jouët in hand, as they sang along to Madonna classics with Kerry Washington, Emma Watson, Michelle Williams and others.
- Ray Romano, Holly Hunter and Laura Dern were spotted having dinner together at Estrella in West Hollywood on Friday.
- Former E! News host Catt Sadler and blogger Jacey Duprie spent the weekend sailing from Los Cabos Mexico to Punta Mita, stopping at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita for a little R&R before sailing back up the Mexican coast.
- Style maven Lucy Hale looked effortless chic as she arrived in Vancouver over the weekend wearing a pair of ARDEN sneakers by Australian footwear brand, Senso.
- Moët & Chandon’s special guest, Kendall Jenner (pictured below), participates in Toast For a Cause, giving her toast to Charity Water.
- DJ Envy had dinner over the weekend with his wife at JADE Sixty. They then went into the private dining room to say hello to Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry watching the Falcons beat the Rams.
- Marky Ramone ate in the The HG Gallery (the PDR) at JADE Sixty and admired the original John Lennon artwork in the rotating gallery.
- Neil Patrick Harris rides into the future with Lyft and Aptiv Self Driving Cars at CES In Las Vegas.
- Actress Nikki Reed participated in Dell’s press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday, where she introduced The Circular Collection, a new jewelry line made from gold recovered from recycled technology. Reed’s husband, Ian Somerhalder also joined her at the event.
- Over the weekend, Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley enjoyed an evening at San Diego’s hottest tiki destination, The Grass Skirt. Accompanied by a group of friends, the blonde stunner appeared in great spirits, mixing and mingling with guests throughout the evening.
- Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather dined at Las Vegas’ burger hot spot Holsteins Shakes and Buns inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Tuesday with an entourage of 20 friends. He enjoyed a fan-favorite, The Classic Burger, and an order fries as he socialized with his group.
- Academy Award Winning actress Helen Mirren and Golden Globe winning actor, Donald Sutherland, at The Leisure Seeker movie premiere with Ruffino Wines.
- Selena Gomez retreated to Le District, a French marketplace located in downtown Manhattan, to indulge in their delicious hot chocolate, or how the French say it, “Chocolate Chaud,” after hitting the skating rink last night at the Brookfield Place Mall. This hot, heavenly drink is available in the café section of the market.
- Tito Ortiz sporting a Mother Trucker & co. hat on the set of his movie.
- Rapper Travis Scott and Quavo of Migos, were spotted at Avenue Los Angeles’ following their performance at Jimmy Kimmel Live.
- Channing Tatum was spotted at a celeb favorite joint Bowlero Mar Vista on Wednesday night with Australian actor and star of the hit series, Empire, Eka Darville, to celebrate a friends birthday.
- On Tuesday night, Kareem Hunt, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Running Back, was seen at an exclusive party to celebrate the opening of The Ainsworth Kansas City. Kareem was seen at the event from opening until closing, chowing down on The Ainsworth’s famous Mac & Cheese Burger.
- Spotted heading to a hair salon in West Hollywood, CA on Wednesday, Vanessa Hudgens holds a bottle of Icelandic Glacial water while looking shabby chic in a hoodie, leggings, and distressed denim jacket.
- From the red carpet to refrigerators! Renowned fashion designer and now author Zac Posen (pictured below) partnered with Monogram at Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in Orlando. Looking chic as always (even in an apron!), Posen brought his signature style into the kitchen through an ongoing partnership with this luxury line.
- On Thursday evening, Charlotte McKinney and Ava Dash attended the WHYTE STUDIO collection private dinner in Los Angeles celebrating the SS’18 collection hosted by designer Bianca Whyte and celebrity stylist Dani Michelle (Khloe Kardashian, Ashley Tisdale) at Marcel Vigneron’s WOLF on Melrose. Guests enjoyed refreshing specialty Carbonadi vodka cocktails Peroni beer and wine, while enjoying sounds by DJ Ange P. while viewing the collection.
- Although Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with baby #2, Luna is still queen of the house. Chrissy posted the adorable snap on her Instagram of Luna looking every adorable in Little Tikes Horse & Carriage.
- Chrissy Metz wearing custom ELOQUII while attending the Critic’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday. The This Is Us star, nominated for best supporting actress in a drama series, worked with her stylist Penny Lovell and the ELOQUII design team to create her red carpet look.
- The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe was spotted in bridal designer Hayley Paige’s studio trying on custom dresses for her wedding. Fans can learn more about the two dresses she chose this Saturday at 9/8c on TLC’s special Hayley Ever After: The Dress, produced by INE Entertainment.
- Woven singer Katie Welch and Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland looking gorgeous at the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday.
- LA to Vegas stars Kim Matula, Ed Weeks and Olivia Macklin were spotted at Los Angeles hotspot, Mama Lion with owner Robert Kim.
- Stylish Gigi Hadid spotted out and about in New York City on Thursday rocking Poppy Lissiman’s Le Skinny Sunglasses.
- After announcing that she will be performing at the Grammy’s, Cardi B was spotted have a working lunch at TAO Uptown. While clearly being interviewed and recorded by another woman at the table, Cardi B answered questions over lobster wontons, chicken satay, kung pao chicken and vegetable fried brown rice.
- Las Vegas Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who recently retired both of his jerseys at the Staples Center, stopped by The Stanton Social in New York City with wife Vanessa Bryant. The couple shared several Stanton Social favorites including the potato & goat cheese pierogies, French onion soup dumplings and the Social mac & cheese.
- Marlon Wayans hanging at Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles enjoying drinks poolside.
- Last night,Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park was glowing with “Glitter, Glam and Gold” as two-time Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir performed to a live DJ set by NYC DJ Schueller. Throughout the evening, guests were able to take photos with Johnny following his performance in the Winter Village’s themed photo booth, and were also treated to complimentary nail art by Tokyo-based manicurist and social influencer Eichi Matsunaga, and braid makeovers by DryBar, among other activities.
- NFL legend Joe Namath, Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted, and photographer Harry Benson, joined Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary Nick Korniloff and his wife Pamela Cohen, at the fairs VIP opening on Thursday.
- MTV’s Wild ‘N Out star Justina Valentine spotted out in Miami filming her latest music video.
- Cheryl Hines and her daughter built a family tree on Ancestry.com and uncovered inspiring information about her breadwinning grandmother in the 1930s.
- Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane (pictured below) gets a relaxing massage from Burke Williams at the GBK Pre-Golden Globes Celebrity Lounge.
