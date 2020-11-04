trending in NEWS
Comedian Chelsea Handler might be well known for her jokes, but there is a lot more to the best selling author — and she’s not afraid to put it all out there.
For nearly a decade she kept us laughing as the host of E!’s late night talker Chelsea Lately. Now, the outspoken feminist has traded in her vodka for marijuana and is taking a more chill approach to life.
She continues to fight for what she believes in though. Whether it’s railing against Donald Trump, speaking up for LGBTQ+ rights or ensuring women have the same opportunities as men, she is having her voice heard.
Her method’s might be a little unorthodox — putting “I Voted” stickers on her nipples to encourage people to vote — but they work. Handler’s influence over pop culture is unmatched by most and she continues to shock and make us laugh after over two decades in the business.
Whether we’re giggling reading her five captivating books or stopping to watch her workout in the nude via Instagram, she knows how to capture our attention.
OK! takes a look at Chelsea Handler’s steamiest nude photos!
PSA: Democracy means that every vote is counted! If you see something that doesn't look right at the polls, or need help voting, call the nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline: (866) 687-8683 🗳 My apologies to my nieces and nephews.
Today is my trainer’s @benbrunotraining birthday. I met him 6 years ago and immediately thought—I hate weight training. I was convinced I would only get bigger and bulkier. I hated working out and would cancel more often than I showed up. Then one day, something clicked and I started to see the strength my body was gaining and the fierceness that came with getting your body grit to match your mental grit. Ben annoys the living shit out of me, and I annoy him (less than he annoys me) but we know when to talk and when not to talk. One day I started to cry in a workout, and he sat with me and talked it through, and helped me with a situation I had to deal with. Then he checked in on me later that day. So, for a straight guy who’s into dumbbells, he is a good man, and the best trainer I’ve ever had. I’m 45 years old and finally have the body I’ve been trying to get since I was 25. Thank you, Ben. Thanks for loving my dogs even when they don’t reciprocate. And thanks for putting up with me and my moods—when I don’t reciprocate.
Do you like to have fun with literature and ping pong? Do you want to educate yourself in the hot summer sun? Here is what I’m adding to my brain this month. Read with me. #GetLitWithChelsea Books are: Why I Write by #GeorgeOrwell, #BeginAgain by @esglaude, and I’ll Be Right There by #KyungSookShin
Hope you’re having a great #MemorialDay everyone! Do you like to have fun in the backyard with learning? I do. I will continue to share #GetLitWithChelsea reading recommendations monthly so that you can learn instead of playing it fast and loose with hydroxychloroquine. Books: Brain on Fire by @suscahalan, #GreatExpectations by #CharlesDickens, and yes I am still attempting to read Diplomacy by #HenryKissinger. #NakedLit
Do you like to have fun in the tub with learning? I do. I will be sharing #GetLitWithChelsea recommendations bi monthly if you care to read some of my picks and keep your brain from turning into a pancake during quarantine. Books: #Untamed by @glennondoyle, #UntetheredSoul by #MichaelAllenSinger, and #Diplomacy by #HenryKissinger #NakedLit
Happy #ValentinesDay everybody! This is how I float. I don’t need a plus one for that.
Happy birthday to my bear @mariasharapova. Sending love from me and my bonsai. #tokyo
Look how artsy I'm getting on my Instagram. Don't fuck with me.
Look at my hair. Something must have happened while I slumbered.
Hey #VladimirPutin I am in your country for 2 more days. Would you like to horseback together? pic.twitter.com/kIUXVoaAK8
Wrap party. New episode streaming today.
Finding chunk. Instagram had him! pic.twitter.com/Dqle6zsevg
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 27, 2014
Follow SiriusXM and @EWlive for a preview of my Town Hall with Dave Grohl. pic.twitter.com/6Rpy9hOfpv
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 6, 2014
Happy Birthday @reesewitherspoon
Can you believe more than 2 ass can fit on the same screen? Guess which one's real. Your move, instagram.
Kicking off Chunk's work week.
I did my first warrior dash today . This was pre-dash. pic.twitter.com/5T93Hh4w6z
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 19, 2016
I've completed my first #warrirordash #filming for #chelsea #netflix #may
I'm trying to take this country seriously, but it's hard...#motherland. Whose mother? "Bathhouse
I'm in a detox bath that my makeup artist gave me which may or may not cause diarrhea. Tune in Tokyo.
Dear God- Tomorrow night I will be on Seth Meyers' show at 12:30am, nbc. Pls guide me toward the light.
Just sitting here watching James cordon giggle.
Getting ready for my final shower scene. August 26th is the one hour finale. Orange you glad I told you?
Day 4 of no food. #fasting to reset for the Jew year. I'm freezing, but it's great.
Which way is up? file:///var/mobile/Library/SMS/Attachments/89/09/6F37DC6B-3452-4957-8A19-7541F0EFC517/IMG_6840.JPG pic.twitter.com/nPW9hd2GLo
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 20, 2016
Here idiots. A totally sober portrayal of proof. pic.twitter.com/INVRjdgMDf
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 4, 2015
There's a new transistor radio out. 4 speakers, one asshole and no wifi. pic.twitter.com/gbOvtIXCt4
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 20, 2014
.@rickygervais @bojackhorseman @janefonda @jimjefferies Can you see my ‘map o’ Tassie’ from there? #Netflix pic.twitter.com/G75dT8U2xc
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 17, 2014
Happy birthday, girl. All your dreams are coming true. pic.twitter.com/ISRJGhkHYA
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 25, 2014
Another day of skiing, and whoopsie. I come home now pic.twitter.com/umPVR3QFiq
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 29, 2013
Waking up on what feels like a Monday morning. Fu....
This is the kind of photo I would post if I were an ASS. HOLE.
This is the woman who has filmed the 4 documentaries that are coming to a netflix near you. @mrsschmoobles one of us likes men and one of us doesn't. Thank you to the beautiful ocean of COLOMBIA. Work play work play work play work play.
You know, I had a boyfriend who told me my boobs were too big and that I was fat. And then, I looked in the mirror.
Watching my badass girl @charlizeafrica in fury road. So what, if I'm attracted to her.
The last time I was pregnant was in this picture. Wake up, people. I would never do that to a baby.
It's important to get to know your crew. Season 2 @chelseashow April 14 premiere #netflix
30 minutes until last call. Be there.
