Whether he is in on the joke or not, one thing is for sure: The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison won’t be allowed to go anywhere near the set.

Harrison shared two sneaky pictures on Instagram of himself arriving at the La Quinta Resort & Club, ready to host the next The Bachelorette season. Wearing a mask and golf clubs over the shoulder, stage manager Paul Danner is seen holding up his hand, barring Harrison entry.

In the next picture, Harrison is seen from behind walking down the road pulling his suitcase. Both pictures have the caption: “The most dramatic season ever!”

The show’s contestants and crew had to be quarantined for the mandatory 14 days before filming could start. Harrison completed the quarantine but had to help his 18-year-old son move into his dorm at Texas Christian University afterwards.

Not realizing that it would break the quarantine effectiveness, it was announced by the show’s creators that former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher would replace Harrison while he undergoes another 14-day quarantine.

“The moment he got back, Chris was told he could not set foot back on the set until he went through another 14-day quarantine. The show’s contestants and crew all had to quarantine on the property for 14 days prior to the camera’s rolling. But it didn’t dawn on Chris he’d have to do it all over again if he simply left to take his kid to college.”

To make things a bit further confusing, Harrison was seen that same day chatting to Clare Crawley on set – and neither of them were wearing masks.



All that is known is that Harrison went for COVID-19 tests, and depending on the result, showrunners will discuss different options.

Fletcher is still on standby, an insider confirmed. “They are still using JoJo to fill in. She had been self-quarantining at her home.”