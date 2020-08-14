Colton Underwood seems to be another ‘not happy’ member of the Bachelor franchise, along with Chris Harrison who was forced to self-quarantine post leaving the bubble, but the former bachelor probably doesn’t care about the host’s feelings right now.

Earlier this summer, the 28-year-old appeared to be shaming his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, for disclosing information about their breakup on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever; however, the Indiana boy explains his anger was targeted at the franchise and their ability to take advantage of people like Randolph.

In a recent interview with Reality Steve’s podcast, the former football player slammed The Bachelor TV host, the producers, and the franchise for their tactical schemes and ‘abuse.’

The 6’3 reality star explained, “Cass stayed extremely professional and extremely quiet about our breakup.”

“What bugged me was the fact that that show took advantage of her. I get very defensive over people I love and I know Cass is a big girl and she can fight her own battles, but I just know her heart and she doesn’t want to rock the boat and she loves people, even if they abuse her or even if they take advantage of her, which they did.”

The First Time author continued explaining that the producers for the show told the 25-year-old that they were bringing her on the show to get to know her and learn about her latest work.

“I was like, ‘That’s not what they’re going to do to you,'” explaining that he spoke to Randolph before her appearance.

“I wasn’t here to tell her what she can and can’t do, that’s just not who I am. I was like, ‘Do it, but I’m just warning you, this is what’s going to happen. They are going to point questions in my direction. I don’t care how long you talk to them, they are only going to

air the parts about us or me.’ Which is what they did.”

During the interview, which was supposed to be about Randolph and her personal life and work, host Harrison continued to push her towards speaking about the former Bachelor hot couple and their breakup.

Underwood said, “I was more frustrated for her, because she just got completely taken advantage of and completely manipulated.”

“You have Chris Harrison pointing questions saying, ‘I sense you don’t want to make Colton mad, or you’re afraid you’re going to upset Colton. It’s like, ‘No, Chris. I literally talked to her the morning of that interview. We’re good.’ Stop worrying about me or painting me to be this controlling or angry person. I’m not angry. If there’s anybody I’m upset about or upset with, it’s you guys.”

“The whole thing with the franchise and them interviewing her is what really bugged me and really upset me,” he continued. “I’ve distanced myself from them, just for my own mental health right now.”

The season 23 Bachelor said he will not be working with The Bachelor franchise again explaining, “There have just been too many things that I’ve found out about and that has happened for me to feel comfortable working with them on a professional level, not even personal.”

After the winner of season 23 of The Bachelor heard the edited episode in July, Randolph took to social media to share her disappointment and frustration with how the show decided to edit her words.

She explained in her Instagram story, “So I’m a little irritated about a few things right now.”

“Just watched The Bachelor interview that aired and I feel like I’m speaking to no one.”

“I’ve said this a million times, you guys cannot judge something that you know is edited and know nothing about,” she continued. “There was so much more that I talk about in that interview than just our relationship.”

Underwood and Randolph continued seeing each other after the bachelor lead hopped a fence to pursue his love for the stunning blonde beauty in the season 23 finale.

After over a year of being together, the couple called it quits in May. Both Underwood and Randolph took to social media to explain the breakup to Bachelor Nation and highlighted that there are no hard feelings.

The two “just weren’t on the same page, a source told PEOPLE. “Colton really wanted to settle down and get married — he’s been ready for a long time. And Cassie just wasn’t ready.”

“They both knew it wasn’t going to work.”

Underwood is now rumored to be casually dating Lucy Hale on the down-low, but he has not confirmed the rumors, stating he is happily single and is in a relationship with himself.