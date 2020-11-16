Actor and comedian Sinbad is on the mend after suffering from a recent stroke, his family confirmed on Monday, November 16.

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” the 64-year-old’s family said in a statement. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”

They did not specify exactly when Sinbad — whose real name is David Adkins — suffered the stroke. “Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time,” they said.

The actor is known for his role in the early ’90s Cosby Show spin-off series, A Different World, where he played guest star-turned-permanent cast member Coach Walter Oakes alongside Lisa Bonet and Marisa Tomei, among others; as well as The Sinbad Show, where he portrayed a bachelor who takes in two orphaned children.

He also appeared in such films as Necessary Roughness, Houseguest, Coneheads and Jingle All the Way. He voiced characters on various animated projects, including The Lion Guard, Steven Universe, and American Dad.

The actor most recently appeared in the Fox series Rel as the character of widowed father Milton. The show ran for one season, from 2018-2019. He was actively pursuing his comedy career this year, advertising a stand-up show in Huntsville, Ala., on his social media for the beginning of October.

It appeared that he planned to continue down the comedy path, posting the day following the show, where he gushed about returning to the stage. “I want to thank Huntsville AL for coming out this weekend and letting me entertain you. Kinda strange getting back in the saddle, but it was just what I needed at this time. Might hit a few more shows!” he wrote.