After more than six years together, Courteney Cox, 56, and musician Johnny McDaid, 43, are finally saying “I do.”

The two have been engaged since 2014 (not counting one brief split during that time), but had never put any wedding plans into motion. However, after spending months apart due to quarantine, “they realized they don’t want to waste any more time.” shares a source.

Now they’re busy setting up their big day, which will be a simple barefoot ceremony on a Malibu beach toward the end of summer. “Courteney’s planning to wear a flowy dress and carry a bouquet of bright flowers,” shares the source, noting that her daughter Coco, 16, will be maid of honor.

“They’ll have a few friends for the ceremony – like Jen Aniston and Reese Witherspoon – and a small reception after. Everyone’s so excited they’re making things official.”