Coyote Ugly hit the screens in 2000, and what a hit the musical comedy-drama turned out to be! It was loved by many, and now a Coyote Ugly reboot might be just what fans may be hoping for.

Tyra Banks wants to bring the classic back on screen 20 years later after it released. The 46-year-old star told Kelly Clarkson on the show’s Thursday, October 8, episode that she and Maria Bello, 53, are working on a new project.

“I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back,” she told Kelly. “Yeah, so Maria Bello — one of the stars of Coyote Ugly — we were supposed to be on a call today and I’m talking to you and I can’t talk to them!” Banks continued, bragging about how busy she is — and we’d be glad if it’s because of Coyote Ugly reboot!

Banks told host Clarkson that the reboot concept was still in the initial stages, and she could, maybe, make a series out of it.

However, she didn’t specify if she would be returning as Zoe in the Coyote Ugly reboot. Zoe didn’t have much of a role in the film. She ran a bar and was the mentor of the Coyote Ugly group.

Banks went on to describe how her audition for the show was like — she had to dance in a room full of casting directors, and there were several song options.

“I was like, ‘OK, I’ll take Prince’s ‘Kiss.’ They push play. I’m in this huge hotel room — all these casting people lined up looking at me. And I’m dancing. I’m head whipping,” she recalled.

“The whole song I ended up dancing,” she continued. “Then after I’m out of breath. And then they [casting] all just started laughing. They’re like, ‘We are so sorry, but we were enjoying that so much, we kept the music going,'” Banks said with a nostalgic smile on her face.

This is not the first time that Banks has spoken about reviving the classic. In December 2018, she told PEOPLE TV that she wants to produce the remake.

“I just need to get the rights from Mr. Jerry Bruckheimer or work with him,” she said.

At that point in time, she was told that Bruckheimer — the movie’s co-producer — wanted Selena Gomez in the lead role as her musical background would be quite fit for the energetic role.

“Oh, Selena Gomez, that’d be good. Dancing on the bar?” Banks had reacted. There were even talks of having Lady Gaga on the role as the owner of the bar.

Whatever the fate be of a Coyote Ugly reboot — the best we can do is hope that it hits the big screen soon, and we get to dance to the tunes, yet again.