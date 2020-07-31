The explosive tales of Royal bitterness, favouritism and unhappiness in the soon-to-be-released book ‘Finding Freedom’ has already raised a good number of eyebrows. While Buckingham Palace has been rather quiet about the revelations, The Queen might be the one who gets the last laugh.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married, they were bestowed the titles of His and Her Royal Highness (HRH), The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

After it emerged that the couple wanted to break away from the Royal family to forge their own path, Buckingham Palace was quick to strip them of the His and Her Royal Highness titles.

As of today, their only titles are The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – but that could all soon change as more sordid details from Carolyn Durrand and Omid Scobie’s book emerge.

Maybe a foreboding of things to come, Prince Harry asked at an international summit in March to be addressed as simply ‘Harry’, showing his preference to drop his ‘Duke’ title.

British Queen Elizabeth might be small in posture, but she is known to be rather shrewd. Having enough of the controversy caused by Harry and Meghan, the Queen may very well strip them both from their Duke and Duchess of Sussex title.

If that happens, Harry will be forced to use the royal family’s official last name of Mountbatten-Windsor. The last name is a combination of Queen Elizabeth II’s Mountbatten and King George V’s Windsor.

Mountbatten-Windsor is already the last name of their son Archie, who doesn’t have an official Royal title and is simply known as Master Archie.