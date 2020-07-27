Most little girls dream of becoming a princess one day, and while movies like ‘The Princess Diaries’ and ‘Ever After’ sell the idea of huge castles and lavish banquets, in reality it can be far from the truth.

Well… that is at least according to the new tell-all book Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

It reveals unique insights into the couple stepping down from their royal duties earlier this year.

The explosive book dishes all the secrets on how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie planned their exit from Royal life; how The Queen was ‘blindsided’; and the back-handed scheming behind closed doors.

Written by the royal reporters, the biography hasn’t seen any contribution from Harry or Meghan. It is solely based on the authors’ experiences as royal press members and sources close to the couple.

The Times and The Sunday Times have been serializing the much-anticipated book ahead of its publication. The many claims in the book’s first extracts reveal the rift between the royal family.

Here are 12 things that we have learned so far about Finding Freedom — and the big reveal: