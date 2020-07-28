Hot on the heels of explosive excerpts being released from the upcoming book exposing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unhappiness and bitterness, the actress’ father has abruptly told the couple to “stop whining”.

Thomas Markle, who has been estranged from his daughter for some time, told the UK’s The Sun that there are bigger things in the world to worry about.

12 THINGS WE’VE LEARNED FROM THE NEW MEGHAN, HARRY TELL-ALL

“This is the worst time in the world for them to be whining and complaining about anything — because people everywhere are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic. I love my daughter, but I really don’t appreciate what she’s become right now,” he said.

‘Finding Freedom’ — by authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand — focusses on the Royal couple and their struggle with The Firm and the ‘Men in Grey Suits’ in order to live what they deem a normal life. Several excerpts from the book have already been released, and Thomas is mentioned in it a few times.

OK! SERIALIZES EXPLOSIVE TELL-ALL ABOUT HARRY & MEGHAN’S ROYAL SPLIT

In it, it was revealed that the Royal couple didn’t want to provide Thomas with any sort of personal protection.

“The fact the royals advised them to get me help and they refused to do it is incredible news,” Markle said.

He did not attend his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry, even though the actress tried desperately to convince him otherwise.

MEGHAN MARKLE & MOM DORIA RAGLAND AREN’T ‘VERY CLOSE’

The night before the wedding, the book claims, Markle sent her father one last text message but Thomas stopped replying to her after she called “at least 20 times.”

‘Finding Freedom’ is published by Harper Collins and is due to go on sale on August 11, 2020.